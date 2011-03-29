Sprint: AT&T And T-Mobile Will Be Like Ma Bell

Sprint CEO Dan Hesse

Sprint’s official statement against the AT&T T-Mobile merger can basically be summed up with one word: HELP!Sprint CEO Dan Hesse blasted the proposed merger in a speech at the CTIA show last week, but today the company made its opposition official.



The statement calls forth the specter of Ma Bell — the old AT&T phone monopoly that was broken up by the U.S. government nearly three decades ago.

Here are some choice parts of Sprint’s statement:

The transaction, which requires the approval of the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, and will likely spark a host of hearings in the U.S. Congress… (Translation: we’re calling the cops.)

If approved, the proposed acquisition would create a combined company that would be almost three times the size of Sprint in terms of wireless revenue and would entrench AT&T’s and Verizon’s duopoly control over the wireless market. (Translation: if Verizon makes an offer, we’ll basically have to say yes.)

On behalf of our customers, our industry and our country, Sprint will fight this attempt by AT&T to undo the progress of the past 25 years and create a new Ma Bell duopoly. (Translation: remember when the only place you could buy a telephone was from AT&T? That’s where we’re headed.)

