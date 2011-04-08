LEAKED: Samsung Is Working On A Secret Eco-Friendly Android Phone For Sprint

Sprint is going to announce a secret eco-friendly Android phone from Samsung next week.



It’s called the Samsung Replenish, but other than the announcement coming April 15 and a May 5 release date, there aren’t many more details.

Android Central uncovered a few internal memos from Sprint that say the device will be announced on sprint.com/green.

Here are the memos:

Photo: Android Central

Photo: Android Central

Don’t Miss: Leaked Photos Of Motorola’s Next Android Phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.