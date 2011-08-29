In Case You Needed More Evidence Sprint Is Getting The iPhone 5

Photo: thedarkthing on Flickr

Sprint is telling employees in its retail stores not to speculate about the iPhone 5 when customers ask about it, according to an internal memo leaked to SprintFeed.Last week, WSJ reported that Sprint was getting the iPhone 5 when it launches this fall.



Now that Sprint’s memo has leaked, it’s likely to add even more credibility to WSJ’s report. Sprint might as well be telling employees to say “wait until October” instead of issuing a “no comment” when customers ask about the iPhone 5.

