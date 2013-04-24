Samsung Galaxy S4 Launch Delayed At Sprint And T-Mobile

Sprint and T-Mobile have both delayed the launch of Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.



T-Mobile was originally supposed to start selling the phone online today, but released a statement last night saying orders will be delayed until April 29.

In a statement to AllThingsD, Sprint said it will not be able to make its April 27 in-store launch target, blaming “inventory challenges” from Samsung. It will only accept online orders at first, and did not say when to expect the phone in retail stores.

It’s troubling news for Samsung too. The first round of reviews of the Galaxy S4 hit last night, and they were mostly lukewarm. Critics didn’t like the phone’s plastic construction and called many of its extra software features gimmicky.

AT&T, Verizon, and US Cellular have not announced when they’ll start selling the Galaxy S4.

AT&T is accepting pre-orders now starting at $199.99. T-Mobile will sell the phone for $149.99 down plus $20 per month for 24 months. Sprint will sell the Galaxy S4 for $249.99. Verizon and US Cellular have not announced pricing yet.

