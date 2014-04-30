Sprint Is Giving You A Discount On Spotify

Sprint and Spotify announced a partnership today that will give Sprint subscribers discounted access to the streaming music service.

Sprint customers on the “Framily Plan” will be able to get six free months of Spotify premium, which lets you listen to Spotify on your mobile device and download songs for listening offline. After the six-month trial, it will cost $US7.99 per month if you have up to five people on your family plan. If you have five to 10 people on your plan, Spotify will cost $US4.99 per month. Spotify Premium normally costs $US9.99 per month.

If you don’t have a family plan with Sprint, you can try Spotify Premium for free for three months. After that, it will cost the normal $US9.99 per month.

Spotify has made similar deals with international carriers over the years, but this is the first time it’s been done with a U.S. carrier.

It’s an important deal for Sprint too. The carrier has been bleeding subscribers lately. A partnership with a popular streaming service like Spotify is a good way to add value to customers’ plans and keep them from abandoning Sprint for another carrier.

In its earnings report today, Sprint said it lost 231,000 postpaid subscribers and 364,000 prepaid subscribers. Sprint blamed service disruptions as it upgrades its network for many of those losses. Meanwhile, rivals AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are either growing or maintaining their subscriber bases.

AT&T has its own music deal with Beats Music, a streaming service that’s very similar to Spotify. AT&T gives you unlimited streaming for up to five devices and up to 10 devices for $US14.99 per month. The Beats Music app also comes preinstalled on a lot of Android phones AT&T sells.

Sprint and HTC also introduced a special version of HTC’s flagship phone, the One, that has special audio hardware built by Harmon/Kardon for improved quality. The phone will come with a free pair of Harmon/Kardon earbuds that normally cost over $US100.

