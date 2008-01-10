Sprint (S) WiMax Still On Track For April Launch

At CES, Sprint Nextel CTO Barry West says his company’s “4G” WiMax wireless broadband network is still on track on track for an April launch. This despite three potential disruptions: a management shake-up, during which industry veteran Dan Hesse replaced Gary Forsee as chief executive, a falling out with WiMax roaming partner Clearwire, and general business chaos at Sprint, which is rapidly losing customers to rival wireless carriers. Reuters
