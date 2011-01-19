Sprint Jacks Up Prices On Smartphone Plans By $10 Per Month

Photo: Business Insider

Sprint‘s smartphone service just got more expensive: The carrier just announced it will charge an extra $10 per month for smartphones to use its “Everything Data” plans.Sprint, which has been trying to make a big comeback for several years, has tried to undercut rivals like AT&T and Verizon with cheap smartphone plans.



But as smartphones running software like Google Android encourage people to use more data — which costs more for Sprint to provide — the carrier is increasing its rates.

The new charge applies to Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, Palm, and Instinct devices. Some 4G phones already included the $10 per month “Premium Data” surcharge.

The price hike will only apply to new activations; existing Sprint subscribers aren’t affected until they upgrade to a new phone.

