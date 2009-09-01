Sprint: Please Don't Buy Our New HTC Phone!

Sprint Nextel (S) boasts that its new HTC Touch Pro2 “pairs a dynamic must-have business device with the best value in wireless.”



Well, OK. But that sure stretches the meaning of value.

Sprint is selling the Touch Pro2 for $350 after a $100 mail-in rebate, with a 2-year contract. Kidding, right?

In the age of a $99 iPhone, that’s absurd — only someone who is glued to Sprint and/or Microsoft’s Windows Mobile would pay that.

Perhaps this is a way to fill the obligation of carrying this phone, while pushing as many would-be smartphone buyers in the direction of its exclusive Palm Pre.

