Sprint To Cut 2,500 Employees

Sprint’s losses keep coming, so it’s trimming staff.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Sprint Nextel Corp. is planning to cut 2,000 to 2,500 jobs, mostly before the end of the year, as it keeps losing subscribers.

The wireless carrier, based on Overland Park, Kansas, said Monday it aims to cut labour costs by at least $350 million per year.

Sprint plans to take a charge of $60 million to $80 million in the current quarter for severance and other costs associated with the job cuts.

