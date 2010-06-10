Sprint Overstates HTC EVO Sales By 3X!

Photo: Gizmodo

Sprint overstated the sales of its latest, greatest smartphone the HTC EVO by three times, according to a company rep.Originally, Sprint said, “The total number of HTC EVO 4G devices sold on launch day was three times the number of Samsung Instinct and Palm Pre devices sold over their first three days on the market combined.”



It now says sales of the HTC EVO are in line with sales of the combined figures for the Instinct and the Pre.

Analyst Walter Piecyk from BTIG tells Reuters he is cutting his sales estimate to 150,000 for the opening weekend. His previous estimate was 250,000 to 300,000. The EVO is sold out everywhere, so Walter doesn’t sell sales rising much in the next week.

We wonder how sales will do overall. The reviews of the HTC EVO aren’t exactly glowing. Michael Arrington at TechCrunch just called the HTC EVO a “seriously flawed” device and said no one should buy it.

See Also: The HTC Evo 4G Is A War Machine

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.