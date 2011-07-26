Sprint Is Killing Free Wi-Fi Tethering On The Nexus S

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Sprint began rolling out an update to the Nexus S 4G today, but it kills the ability to use your phone as a free mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, according to Android Central.You’ll now have to sign up for a separate data plan if you want to use the feature.



It’s a disappointing (but predictable) move. One of our favourite features with the Nexus S was the ability to use it as a free Wi-Fi hotspot without paying extra.

Those of you using the 3G Nexus S model on T-Mobile or another GSM carrier shouldn’t be affected.

