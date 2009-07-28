Sprint Nextel To Buy Virgin Mobile USA For $483 Million

Sprint will acquire Virgin Mobile USA in a deal worth about $483 million, the companies announced this morning.



In a release, Sprint lists out the “transaction benefits.” To quote:

Strengthens Sprint’s position in the fast growing prepaid segment.

Enhances cross selling of full suite of Sprint products and services across a larger target audience.

Free cash flow accretive for Sprint before synergies.

Synergies to be derived from general and administrative reductions, operational efficiencies, and streamlined distribution.

Sprint gains deeper managerial talent with additional expertise in the prepaid segment.

As part of the deal, Sprint will also pay down Virgin Mobile’s debt, which, according to a company statement “is $248 million net of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2009, but is expected to be no more than $205 million net of cash and cash equivalents on Sept. 30, 2009.”

Sprint already owned 13.1% of Virgin Mobile.

Virgin mobile’s public stockholders will get $5.50 per share.

Pricing the shares owned by the Virgin Group, which owns 28.3% of Virgin Media, and SK Telecom, which owns 15.3% is trickier. From Sprint’s release:

The Virgin Group:

The exchange ratio for the Virgin Group will in all circumstances be equal to 93.09% of the exchange ratio for the public stockholders equating generally to $5.12 per Virgin Mobile USA share for common stock owned by the Virgin Group (including shares into which preferred stock held by it is convertible.)

Preferred shares owned by Virgin Group will be converted into common stock based on the Virgin Group exchange ratio at a conversion price of $8.50.

Virgin Group owns approximately 26.0 million shares on a fully diluted basis or 28.3% ownership, of Virgin Mobile USA.

SK Telecom:

The exchange ratio for the SK Telecom will in all circumstances be equal to 89.84% of the exchange ratio for the public stockholders, equating generally to $4.94 per Virgin Mobile USA share for common stock owned by SK Telecom (including shares into which preferred stock held by it is convertible.)

Preferred shares owned by SK Telecom will be converted into common stock based on the SK Telecom exchange ratio at a conversion price of $8.50.

SK Telecom owns approximately 14.0 million shares on a fully diluted basis or 15.3% ownership, of Virgin Mobile USA.

