Sprint Nextel To Buy Virgin Mobile USA For $483 Million

Sprint will acquire Virgin Mobile USA in a deal worth about $483 million, the companies announced this morning.
In a release, Sprint lists out the “transaction benefits.” To quote:
- Strengthens Sprint’s position in the fast growing prepaid segment.
- Enhances cross selling of full suite of Sprint products and services across a larger target audience.
- Free cash flow accretive for Sprint before synergies.
- Synergies to be derived from general and administrative reductions, operational efficiencies, and streamlined distribution.
- Sprint gains deeper managerial talent with additional expertise in the prepaid segment.
As part of the deal, Sprint will also pay down Virgin Mobile’s debt, which, according to a company statement “is $248 million net of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2009, but is expected to be no more than $205 million net of cash and cash equivalents on Sept. 30, 2009.”
Sprint already owned 13.1% of Virgin Mobile.
Virgin mobile’s public stockholders will get $5.50 per share.
Pricing the shares owned by the Virgin Group, which owns 28.3% of Virgin Media, and SK Telecom, which owns 15.3% is trickier. From Sprint’s release:
The Virgin Group:
- The exchange ratio for the Virgin Group will in all circumstances be equal to 93.09% of the exchange ratio for the public stockholders equating generally to $5.12 per Virgin Mobile USA share for common stock owned by the Virgin Group (including shares into which preferred stock held by it is convertible.)
- Preferred shares owned by Virgin Group will be converted into common stock based on the Virgin Group exchange ratio at a conversion price of $8.50.
- Virgin Group owns approximately 26.0 million shares on a fully diluted basis or 28.3% ownership, of Virgin Mobile USA.
SK Telecom:
- The exchange ratio for the SK Telecom will in all circumstances be equal to 89.84% of the exchange ratio for the public stockholders, equating generally to $4.94 per Virgin Mobile USA share for common stock owned by SK Telecom (including shares into which preferred stock held by it is convertible.)
- Preferred shares owned by SK Telecom will be converted into common stock based on the SK Telecom exchange ratio at a conversion price of $8.50.
- SK Telecom owns approximately 14.0 million shares on a fully diluted basis or 15.3% ownership, of Virgin Mobile USA.
