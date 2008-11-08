Sprint Nextel Stinks Up Another Quarter As 1 Million Customers Flee

Not much improvement at Sprint Nextel, the struggling no. 3 wireless carrier: While Sprint’s (S) rivals all grew last quarter, Sprint lost 1.3 million net subscribers, and swung to a $326 million Q3 loss on falling revenue.



On a positive note, Sprint said its customer service metrics were getting better, and that more than 9% of customers who sign long-term contracts upgraded their phones in Q3 — meaning they had to extend their contracts. Sprint also said its gross subscriber additions would “stabilise” in Q4. But the company still has a long way to go.

And a bit of actual good news: The FCC approved Sprint’s WiMax merger/spinoff with Clearwire (CLWR) this week, so Sprint execs have one less headache to worry about on their road back to profitability.

See Also:

New Wireless Deals, Tech To Shake Up Industry… Maybe, Someday

FCC Approves Sprint’s $14.5 Billion Clearwire WiMax Deal

Sprint Nextel Not Getting Rid Of Nextel After All

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.