Sprint's New Boss Cleans House, Sues Telcos (S)

A boardroom bloodbath at Sprint Nextel, following a terrible 2007: CFO Paul Saleh, CMO Tim Kelly, and sales boss Mark Angelino are all out at the No. 3 wireless carrier. These are the first big management changes new CEO Dan Hesse has made — the only major C-level exec left is CTO Barry West, who is presumably hard at work getting the company’s next-gen WiMax ready for an April launch.

Last week, the company announced terrible Q4 subscriber results, and said it would cut 4,000 employees. From the release:

William G. Arendt, currently senior vice president and controller of Sprint Nextel, will serve as acting Chief Financial Officer. John Garcia, currently senior vice president, Product Development and Management, will serve as acting Chief Marketing Officer. Paget Alves, currently Sprint Nextel’s regional president for sales and distribution, will serve as acting president, Sales and Distribution.

Sprint (S) also announced that it is suing four telecom service providers — NuVox Communications, Broadvox Holdings, Big River Telephone Company, and Paetec Communications — for violating its Internet phone patents. Last year, Sprint scored a $80 million patent settlement from Internet phone provider Vonage (VG).

See Also: How Sprint’s New CEO Can Turn Things Around

Sprint Nextel Bombs Q4, Cuts 4,000 Jobs, More Coming

The Case For (And Against) A Comcast/Sprint Deal

Sprint’s Slump Burns Affiliate iPCS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.