Sprint Nextel Just Had Its Best Quarter In A Long Time

Sprint Nextel shares are up 5% in pre-market trading after the carrier posted its best quarter in a long time.Sprint’s turnaround is far from complete, but some encouraging signs from its Q4 report include:



Postpaid subscriber GAIN, not LOSS: 58,000 net subscriber gains during Q4. Not as high as some estimated, but finally not in the red.

Better customer retention: 1.86% “churn” — its best Q4 number ever.

1.1 million wireless subscriber additions, its best in almost 5 years

Strong free cash flow: $913 million vs. Baird estimate of $226 million

