Sprint, MySpace Cozy Up (S, NWS)

Sprint (S) subscribers will be able to get directly to MySpace’s mobile web site without having to type in a url, the two companies announced this morning. Sprint customers will also be able to link directly to other News Corp. (NWS) sites, like FOXSports.com and Photobucket.



Why does this matter? Because browsing the Web on most cell phones remains an awful experience — so anyone who wants real traffic on their mobile site needs to work with carriers to get access to their “deck.” Both Sprint and MySpace will obviously benefit from the deal, but it’s unclear who will benefit more, and who’s paying whom: Previously Fox has made mobile MySpace a pay-to-play proposition, and has split revenue with carrier partners. Now, we’d guess, they’re paying Sprint for access to their valuable real estate.

See Also: How Palm Can Beat Apple’s iPhone: The Flash Phone

Helio’s Mobile YouTube: Better Than Google’s, iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.