WSJ: Sprint Might Buy T-Mobile Next Year For $US20 Billion

Sprint, the third largest wireless carrier in the U.S., is considering a $US20 billion bid to buy T-Mobile next year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

T-Mobile is the fourth largest carrier and the smallest of the “big four” — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. If Spring buys T-Mobile, only three companies will dominate the wireless carrier business in the U.S.

However, the WSJ says Sprint hasn’t decided on whether or not it will make the bid for T-Mobile. There are a ton of regulatory things that would have to clear first. Plus, it brings back memories of when AT&T and T-Mobile tried to merge in 2011. The Justice Department killed that deal.

