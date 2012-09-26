Sprint's Flagship New York Store Is Advertising The WRONG iPhone

The iPhone 4S is, finally, now available at Sprint.

Photo: Business Insider

As millions of people around the world flock to the nearest Apple store, wireless store, or whichever is closest, to buy a new iPhone 5 the Sprint store at the base of New York’s iconic Flatiron building has the wrong iPhone ad on display (click to enlarge).The store is currently only showing signage for the old iPhone 4S. There’s not a single iPhone 5 ad in sight on its exterior.



Last week, we showed you photos of customer lines for iPhone5s from around the world, one of which was this exact Sprint store. (The line in front of this location was quite a bit shorter than all the others.)

This isn’t the first time Apple or its partners have displayed the “wrong” ad at a key retail location. Business Insider reported earlier on an Apple store in New York hosting an outdated iPad billboard just after the release of the New iPad.

iPhone 5 doesn’t need new signage, of course — the device sells itself. We’re sure the folks at Sprint will get the new livery up soon enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.