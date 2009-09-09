Sprint: Just Kidding About That $100-Off-The-Palm Pre Offer

Sprint Nextel is not actually offering a $100 service credit for new Palm Pre buyers, we have confirmed.



“After further internal review today, the offer of a port-in service credit of $100 to new customers who buy the Palm Pre has been pulled, because it was put into the system in error,” a Sprint rep tells us by email.

AllThingsD first reported Sprint’s goof-up.

Earlier: Sprint Offers New Customers $100 Off Palm Pre

