Sprint Is Getting Mauled In Pre-Open Trading

Photo: Marketwatch

Sprint’s stock is getting slammed in pre-open trading this morning, down ~12% as of this writing.The reason investors are ditching the stock? If AT&T can close its $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, then Sprint will be a tiny player in the battle of telecoms.



