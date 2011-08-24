Sprint Is Getting The iPhone 5 -- WSJ

Sprint is getting the iPhone 5, the Wall Street Journal reports.



The Journal also reports the iPhone 5 will not be released until mid-October, and when it does go on sale, it will be selling along side the iPhone 4.

Sprint is trading up on the news.

Right now, AT&T and Verizon are the only U.S. options for the phone.

Sprint had 52 million wireless subscribers in the last quarter. Of that, 28 million were postpaid subs using the CDMA network and 11.1 million were prepaid subs on the CDMA network. (We assume the iPhone 5 will support CDMA.)

No word, thus far, on whether or not T-Mobile will get the iPhone 5.

