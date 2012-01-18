Sprint Is About To Remove Some Nasty Tracking Software From HTC Phones

Sprint will be issuing an update for HTC phones soon that eliminates Carrier IQ, the controversial tracking software hidden in many phones, according to a statement HTC gave The Verge.



Carrier IQ quickly became a huge source of concern in the mobile industry after it was discovered it had the potential to record such things as text messages, keystrokes, and other personal data from your phone.

The backlash was pretty huge, and Carrier IQ, carriers, and phone manufacturers were forced to respond. (The statements were pretty weak.)

Recently, Sprint said it would stop supporting Carrier IQ, and it looks like it’s going to start with HTC phones. If you have an HTC phone running on Sprint, keep your eye on your phone’s notifications bar. You should get an alert some time over the next several days that the software update that removes Carrier IQ is ready to download.

