Apple Stores Are Matching Sprint's iPhone 4S Sale By Giving You $100 Gift Card With Purchase

Photo: C Spire

Sprint is offering new customers the 16 GB iPhone 4S for the rock-bottom price of $50.9to5 Mac first picked up the sale.



To get this price you have to sign up for a new line with a two-year contract and pay $149.99 up front. Sprint will later send you a $100 American Express pre-paid gift card.

Last week, Sprint dropped the price of the iPhone from $199.99 to $149.99. That sale is still going on, but you don’t need to sign up for a new line to take advantage.

Since we already know Apple Stores will match prices on discounted iPhones, we called one of our local stores in New York to see what their policy is with Sprint’s new offer. It turns out Apple will give you $100 in store credit if you buy a new iPhone 4S and sign up for a new line on Sprint.

