Sprint's new 'iPhone Forever' plan ensures you'll always have the latest iPhone as soon as it comes out

Sprint is offering a new plan that makes it easier to upgrade your iPhone to the newest model when it comes out.

The carrier’s new iPhone Forever plan requires that you pay $US22 per month on top of your existing data plan for the option to always get the latest iPhone.

Sprint is introducing the program just as Apple is rumoured to be unveiling its next iPhone next month.

Here’s how it works. If you sign up for the iPhone Forever program and trade in your old iPhone for the new one before Dec. 31, Sprint will let you upgrade for $US15 per month instead of $US22.

You can do this every time a new iPhone launches if you participate in the program. It’s important to note that those prices only apply to the 16GB model. You’ll have to pay more if you want a 64GB or 128GB iPhone, as Sprint says in the following pricing chart:

Many carriers are now pushing their early upgrade plans over traditional two-year contracts. This plan differs in that you can upgrade each time a new iPhone is released, ensuring you’ll always have the latest iPhone as soon as it comes out. Other options such as those from AT&T allow you to pick your early upgrade plans in 12, 18, or 24 month increments, which might not always fall in line with when the next iPhone is released (i.e. If you bought a new phone in March and choose the 12 month plan, that phone wouldn’t be paid off until next March, etc.).

T-Mobile is also offering a really enticing option for those looking to get the next iPhone. If you’re on T-Mobile’s network and you purchased an iPhone 6 through its Jump plan, you can upgrade to the next model completely free of charge when it’s released.

