Sprint Is Getting The iPad In October, And It May Be 4G

Photo: Sander Spolspoel via Flickr

In addition to scoring the iPhone 5, Sprint is gearing up to sell the iPad 2, according to 9to5 Mac.However, the Sprint model of the iPad appears to be different from the Verizon one. (Both carriers run on similar CDMA networks.)



That leaves open the possibility that the new model will run on Sprint’s 4G network.

It’s a longshot, but could give Sprint a nice edge when it finally starts selling iDevices.

