HTC And Sprint Just Announced A Big Mystery Event In NYC

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We just got an invite from Sprint and HTC to a media event in New York on April 4.We’re not 100% sure what’s going on, but we do have some guesses:



Something with the rumoured HTC/Beats Audio acquisition of MOG.

HTC’s fancy new One X smartphone could be coming to Sprint too.

Sprint may unveil a launch date for its 4G LTE network.

Sprint CEO Dan Hesse will be at the event, so things could get interesting. We’ll be on site for live coverage, so tune in at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on April 4.

Click here for photos of HTC’s One X smartphone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.