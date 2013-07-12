Sprint Has A New Plan That Guarantees You'll Get Unlimited Data For Life

Hot off the heels of T-Mobile’s newly announced “Jump” phone upgrade program, Sprint has also announced some new phone plans of its own.



Sprint will now offer a full guarantee of unlimited talk, text, and data for life, available to all customers who buy its “My All-in” plan or “Unlimited, My Way” plan.

We first saw the news on MacRumors.

Such a lifetime guarantee offers customers the peace of mind that as long as they have a phone line with Sprint, the mobile carrier cannot bump up prices a few years from now or introduce reduce data speeds for customers devouring large amounts of data.

The “Unlimited, My Way” plan starts at $80 a month, with successive discounts offered for additional lines.

Sprint’s “My All-in” plan will cost $110 a month, and will offer the same unlimited usage plus an additional 5 GB of mobile hotspot data, enabling users to connect other devices such as a laptop or tablet to their phone’s Internet.

You can check out Sprint’s complete breakdown of plan prices here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.