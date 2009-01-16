Sprint Goes Cheap: $50 Unlimited Boost Mobile Plan (S)

Sprint Nextel (S) is finally trying out some aggressive pricing: Its Boost Mobile group will start selling a new $50 all-you-can-eat wireless plan on Jan. 22. This includes unlimited calling, text messaging, wireless Web, and walkie talkie service.



The catch: It’s attached to Sprint’s Nextel walkie-talkie network, which isn’t the same as its main Sprint network. (In the past, that’s meant that it’s not as good as Sprint’s network.)

And the phone selection could be very limited: A “simple candy-bar phone” and possibly a smartphone. (Perhaps the new BlackBerry Curve for Nextel. Not Palm’s Pre.) If no smartphone is available, using the wireless Web will be near worthless.

Still, Sprint’s move could help the struggling carrier pick up more subscribers — something it desperately needs. And it could put some pressure rival carriers like MetroPCS (PCS) and Leap (LEAP), which both also sell cheap, all-you-can-eat wireless service, and have been successful in the recession.

