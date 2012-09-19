Sprint Might Kill The Free iPhone 4 With Unlimited Data

Sprint is a little famous for its “truly unlimited data” plan, but a leaked photo of the company’s promo materials suggests that it will get rid of the iPhone 4 on September 21, reports 9to5Mac.



At its iPhone 5 event, Apple announced that an 8 GB iPhone 4 would be free with a two-year contract, but those looking to get that free iPhone with Sprint’s unlimited data appear to be under the gun.

Photo: 9to5Mac

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.