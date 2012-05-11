Why Is Sprint Selling A '4G' Phone That Only Gets 3G Service?

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We just got our hands on HTC and Sprint’s newest smartphone, the EVO 4G LTE.We like it a lot so far.



But there’s a problem. All the marketing materials, including the phone’s box, boast the device has “4G LTE speeds.”

It doesn’t. At least not yet.

That’s because Sprint’s LTE network hasn’t switched on yet. The network should go live this summer in six cities.

Until then, there is no such thing as a 4G LTE phone on Sprint.

Does that make the new EVO a bad phone? No. But it does mean a lot of people are going to think they’re getting 4G LTE speeds when they’re not.

