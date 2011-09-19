Sprint Is Getting Ready To Sell The iPhone 5 By Ending Upgrade Program And Cutting Smartphone Return Window In Half

Photo: YouTube

Sprint has decided to end its Premier upgrade plan, which let customers upgrade their phones as soon as every year. All Things D’s Ina Fried first noticed the announcement on Sprint’s blog.The decision comes just weeks before Sprint is expected to start selling the iPhone 5.



Current “Gold” Premier customers have until the end of 2012 to use their last annual upgrade.

Sprint also altered its return policy. It’s now 14 days instead of 30.

