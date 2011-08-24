Sprint Deal Will Mean 6 Million More iPhones Sold In 2012

Sprint will help Apple sell an additional 6 million iPhones this year, according to analysis by Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray.



Verizon started selling the iPhone in February, and Munster estimates it will sell about 12 million of them in a year.

That’s 11% of the total number of phones Verizon will sell.

Sprint has about half as many subscribers as Verizon (52 million vs 106 million), so that means 6 million iPhones.

Munster upped his EPS estimate for Apple from 30% to 37% on the news.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier today that the iPhone 5 would go on sale in mid-October and Sprint would begin carrying it then.

