Sprint, Clearwire Back Together For WiMax? (S, CLWR)

After breaking off talks last fall, Sprint and Clearwire have revived talks to work together on their high-speed WiMax wireless networks, WSJ reports ($). The deal could include funding from “the likes of” Intel (INTC), Google (GOOG), and Best Buy (BBY), and/or spinning off Sprint’s WiMax unit and merging it with Clearwire (CLWR). This would take pressure off Sprint Nextel (S), whose stock has tanked in the last year as its mobile phone business has deteriorated, and new CEO Dan Hesse.

The Journal issues the standard warnings: The deal is by no means complete, Sprint has a ton of other financing options, etc. — but WSJ telecom reporter Amol Sharma has a good mole at Sprint and the deal — if structured right — makes sense for both companies. Sprint shares are up more than 9% today.

