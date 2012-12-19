A Just-finalised $2.2-Billion Deal Means You're Going To Get 'Mind-Boggling' Mobile Speeds

Photo: Tony Greenberg

Sprint’s recent acquisition of wireless broadband service Clearwire marks a new frontier for wireless connectivity, according to Quartz’s Christopher Mims.Sprint previously owned half of Clearwire, but has since shelled out $2.2 billion to take full control of the company and all of its wireless spectrum.



Wireless spectrum is the radio frequency that allows companies to broadcast and receive wireless signals.

With the acquisition, writes Mims, Sprint will own “a mind-boggling 184 MHz of spectrum, which is more than AT&T (77MHz) and Verizon (83MHz) combined.”

More spectrum means better bandwidth, which could eventually mean faster speeds on Sprint’s wireless network.

