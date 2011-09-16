Sprint: We're Ready For The iPhone!

Photo: MacRumors

Sprint’s CFO Joe Euteneur told an audience at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Entertainment & Communications conference that the network is ready for the iPhone.However, he didn’t go so far as to say that Sprint was definitely getting the iPhone, despite the rumours we’ve been hearing lately.



Here’s what Euteneur said when asked about the iPhone on Sprint, via Fierce Wireless:

“…we are spending the capital we need and to make sure we don’t create a bad user experience–irrespective of all the rumours.”

Euteneur went on to say that Sprint knows selling the iPhone would hurt its margins in the short term, but customers continue to demand the device.

Read more on Fierce Wireless >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.