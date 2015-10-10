Sprint CFO says the wireless carrier's cost structure is 'bloated'

New Sprint CFO Tarek Robbiati has inherited what he calls a “bloated” mess at the struggling wireless provider.

During a call with executives from Sprint’s controlling shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp., Robbiati admitted “our cost structure is bloated.”

The company’s new CFO plans to cut 10% of operating costs for a $US2 billion savings. He also plans to cut another $US500 million in equipment spending, according to Bloomberg.

The cost-cutting measures outlined by Robbiati will be completed over the next six months. The company will engage in a second round of cuts in mid-to-late 2016.

The company is facing mounting finance issues after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Sprint to junk-rated credit. Most recently Sprint’s CEO decided to pull out of an airwave auction that could have improved Sprint’s quality of service.

Sprint spent $US7.1 billion in capital expenditures last year, more than 20% of its revenue. Robbiati says the industry average is closer to 17%.

Shares at Sprint were trading at $US4.54 on Friday morning, up from $US3.73 on September 29. Here’s a quick look at the company’s share price surge from Investing.com:

Robbiati recently said budget cuts “inevitably will result in job reductions,” according to The Wall Street Journal. A full plan has not yet been revealed.

