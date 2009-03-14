Sprint CEO Getting Out Of The Acting Business

When I asked Sprint Nextel (S) CEO Dan Hesse about his budding acting career a few weeks ago, he told me the reason he was still starring in Sprint commercials was that they were quietly successful.

Indeed, he tells the WSJ the same thing. “Mr. Hesse says the ads that feature him have been effective, especially in terms of brand recall,” the Journal’s Amol Sharma writes. So effective that Hesse even gets recognised at Costco!

But Sprint’s new commercials will have a new star, Sharma reports. “No word on what the new campaign will be, just that it won’t be Mr. Hesse trying to make the sale.”

Our guess: No, not Candice Bergen, Sprint’s celebrity pitch woman from the early 1990s. But the Palm (PALM) Pre, one of the most anticipated mobile phones in years, and a Sprint exclusive. It’s scheduled to go on sale in the next three months or so, and Sprint’s probably best off showing it off as much as they can now to get mainstream consumers excited.



