Sprint CEO: Don't Call Me. I'll Call You

Here's a new Sprint Nextel (S) ad featuring CEO Dan Hesse strolling through… Tribeca? Dumbo? 19th-century Vienna? Doesn't matter. The key is the last second of the ad, when Dan's purported e-mail address shows up: "[email protected]".



What happens when you ping Dan at said address? Ian Schafer, CEO of Web marketing agency Deep Focus and a SAI contributor, actually bothered to find out:

I’ll save you the time wondering what happens if/when you email that address. Here’s the response you get:

“Thank you for taking the time to write to me. There are a lot of exciting changes going on here at Sprint. To really revolutionise wireless as we know it, we need your input. It’s so important that we hear from the people out there who are using our phones every day so we can provide the best service.

I would like to take the time to read your email carefully and respond. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to check out the details of our new Simply Everything plan at www.sprint.com/everything. A representative from my office will be contacting you in about a week.

Thanks again,

Dan Hesse

CEO Sprint”

Ian informs us that the blogosphere is thoroughly umimpressed with Dan’s autoreply, and concludes that “the only thing worse than not moving towards a more transparent relationship with your customers is only going part of the way.” But frankly, as Sprint customers, we’d prefer that Dan not spend a lot of time answering emails, and instead focus on more crucial concerns — like getting our BlackBerry to pick up all of the calls we get, not just some of them.

Earlier: Pali Research analyst Walt Piecyk is also unimpressed with Dan’s ad, but for different reasons.



