Sprint Cancels Plans For 4G BlackBerry PlayBook, Citing Poor Sales Of Wi-Fi Version

Sprint has decided not to sell a 4G version of BlackBerry’s PlayBook tablet, WSJ reports.The device was originally intended to launch on Sprint this summer, but has been delayed several times.



“It’s an interesting concept, it just hasn’t caught on with business customers as much as they would like,” Paget Alves, Sprint’s president of its markets group told WSJ.

We’re reaching out to RIM for comment. We’ll update this post if they respond.

During RIM’s last earnings call in June, the company said it had only shipped 500,000 PlayBooks. That’s shipped not sold.

