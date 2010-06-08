HTC Evo Android Phone Breaks Sales Records For Sprint

Photo: <gizmodo.com

The HTC Evo had the biggest sales ever on a launch day for Sprint, the company announced today.Sprint doesn’t tell us how many it sold. It just says, “The total number of HTC EVO 4G devices sold on launch day was three times the number of Samsung Instinct and Palm Pre devices sold over their first three days on the market combined.”



Analysts estimated Palm sold between 35,000 and 60,000 Pres during its opening weekend. If we estimate Instinct sales of 35,000, then it’s possible Sprint sold between 105,000 and 285,000 HTC handsets.

Not too shabby, but it pales in comparison to the big launches for the iPhone.

