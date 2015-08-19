The CEOs of two giant US telcos had a fight on Twitter

The CEOs of T-Mobile and Sprint have had a Twitter battle over which wireless carrier is more popular.

The New York Post noted late Tuesday that T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure appeared to be in a disagreement over where their respective companies stand in the rankings.

T-Mobile earlier this month climbed past Sprint, counting 58.9 million people as subscribers, compared with Sprint’s 57 million.

The numbers, based on the companies’ most recent earnings reports, mean T-Mobile is now the 3rd-largest wireless carrier in the US.

Sprint’s Claure tweeted this to T-Mobile’s Legere late Monday:

It’s not clear what that tweet — a spin on the ever-popular “Straight Outta Compton” meme — was referencing, but Claure has been tweeting a lot lately about Sprint’s outlook with the hashtag #gettingbettereveryday.

Legere responded early Tuesday with this:

The rival CEOs have a history of jabbing each other in an effort to tout the offerings of their own companies, while slamming each other’s.

@JohnLegere I am so tired of your Uncarrier bullshit when you are worse than the other two carriers together. Your cheap misleading lease

— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) July 2, 2015

The wireless industry has been in flux of late, with Verizon killing off service contracts. Sprint this week announced a new “iPhone Forever” plan, which would allow customers to upgrade to the latest iPhone when it’s released.

As recently as June this year, T-Mobile had been in talks to merge with Dish Network. Bloomberg reported last month that those discussions have since cooled off.

