Sprint Sticks It To AT&T And Commits To Keeping 3G FaceTime Free On The iPhone

It’s still uncertain, but all signs are pointing to AT&T charging its customers for using FaceTime over 3G when iOS 6 comes out.Sprint has taken the opportunity to go on the record as remaining committed to providing its customers with truly unlimited data, saying that the company remains “committed to our unlimited data, and that means not charging for data consumption based on the application,” reports iPodNN.



