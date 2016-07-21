MarTech firm Sprinklr raises $105 million at a $1.8 billion valuation

Sprinklr Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas.,

Sprinklr, a US-based martech company that helps brands manage their paid and organic social media presence in one place, has raised a $105 million funding round at a $1.8 billion valuation.

It brings the company’s total funding to date up to $239 million.

Last March, the Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas told The Wall Street Journal that the company’s then-$1.17 billion valuation was a “very conservative multiple of our recurring annual revenue.”

Sprinklr says in the press release announcing the funding that it surpassed $100 million in annual revenue in 2015, although it doesn’t indicate whether this is gross or net revenue.

In the past 12 months, the company has made a number of acquisitions: Social visualisation platform Postano; location-specific text analytics software firm NewBrand; and audience segmentation platform Booshaka.

The company’s clients include Nike, McDonald’s, Microsoft, and JPMorgan Chase. It has around 1,100 employees.

The round was led by Singapore investment firm Temasek, with participation from Wellington Management Company LLP, EDBI, and Sprinklr’s existing investors.

In a blog post, Thomas explains how Sprinklr has become the “underlying infrastructure for a rewired front office.”

He writes:

“In an age where customer experience is the new battleground and word-of-mouth is everything, global brands need a way to tap into these unstructured customer interactions. They need a new approach to building real customer relationships at scale — one that goes beyond traditional notions of “relationship management.” They need a foundation that models not just structured customer attributes like age and address, but one that also makes sense of and allows them to act on unstructured data, like a recent Instagram post or review on Yelp. This is what our platform was designed to do.”

