Here Are This Year's Most Expensive Spring Training Tickets

As tough as American League owners find beating the Yankees and Red Sox on the field, most thank their lucky stars for them anyway. Especially for attendance-challenged divisional rivals Baltimore and Tampa Bay, nothing’s better for ticket sales than when these marquee teams come through town.

Fellow Grapefruit League owners love the Sox and Yankees too. As do ticket scalpers trying to turn a profit on StubHub and other websites for baseball’s exhibition season. In Florida, where half of MLB’s 30 teams train, online scalpers are asking hundreds of dollars–multiples over face value– for games involving Boston or New York. Those prices could decline before the game days arrive in March, but what jumps out is how far they stand above the current asking prices for other spring training games. The seven most expensive Grapefruit League games include one or both of the league’s two heavyweights.



