MEN OF WALL STREET: This Is What You Will Be Wearing Next Spring

Models walk down the runway at Giorgio Armani’s menswear show in Milan.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Gentlemen, it’s time to update your closet and get a little bit more dapper.Men’s Summer 2013 collections just wrapped up in Milan and Paris and there were some fly wares.



Business Insider pored through some 60-odd shows to round up what you’ll need.

The key trends next summer: slim, slick suits, shade upon shade of brown, coloured outerwear, and a new horsebit loafer that we can’t wait for.

You’ll have to shell out a pretty penny for most of the goods — so make sure your bonus is cashed and there aren’t any clawbacks to be worried about.

Zegna showed some of the strongest suiting in Milan. Think sharp tailoring and fitted blazers in both solids and house check. Alexander McQueen stepped away from the bohemian look, with Savile Row style suits — awesome for the office and one of the few times you can get away with McQueen in your closet. Gucci really kicked things into gear. Double breasted suits in navy and black, sharp, small collared button downs and slim ties are great for client meetings. Hermes went lighter than a number of tailored suits that will breathe when your suffering on your 105° trek to the office next July. Salvatore Ferragamo showed some fly outerwear across a wide palette of colours. A mac in azure blue with orange lining and a red trench caught our eye for two reasons: They'll keep you safe from the rain, and they'll turn some eyes. A number of Parisian houses went off code this summer and showed logo T's and sweaters. The effect was pretty great and BI loved these from Vuitton and Kenzo. Throw out your old board shorts. Dolce & Gabana showed some great pieces for your day in the Hamptons. Take the swim trunks, which are on trend with a three to seven inch inseam — ending mid-thigh. The idea with swim now, especially for the man who likes his suit bespoke, is for bright colours and patterns (Ikat print is pretty on point). Neil Barrett continues the mid-thigh and above the knee shorts trend for 2013. Barrett's sharp silhouettes played in a muted palette, mostly to strong effect. Two words from Prada: colour Blocking. It's sharp. It's fly. And you'll look like a million dollars (especially if you spent your bonus on Prada). But then there's Moncler Gamme Bleu, which was pretty fitting on Montauk. For his casual wear, Giorgio Armani kept it classic with medium and small gingham shirts. His sunglasses were part American Psycho, part curved optics we saw out of Ralph Lauren last year. And yes, they're still in. Vuitton's 2013 asymmetric shades are right on for the America's Cup and any trader expecting to sail next summer. Trussardi went with the classic wayfarer, updated with a slight flare on the frames and some chrome on the temple. Now, for the shoes (our favourites are two clicks away). Vuitton went with clean boat shoes in white. A good style tip, pair them with suits over the summer to keep it casual. Bally kept it classic with clean wingtips and loafers in coffee, camel, chestnut, and sienna browns. Gucci reinvented the horsebit in nearly every shade this season, and damn, do they look good. Cuff your pants, show some ankle, and swag out with these kicks. Take Canali's high tops to the gym or wear them with a suit. We don't care how you do it, they'll look slick either way. As far as leather goods go, Bottega Veneta offered up some nice weekend bags you can throw on the Hamptons Jitney. BI's favourite: Bottega's interwoven leather intrecciato tote in brown. It's luxury at its most refined. Valentino offered up smaller bags, which you can fit your three Blackberry's and iPhone into. The two bags below, in fire brick red and camo, are sleek and clean — a good look for the summer. BONUS: We like to think the Morgan tech team wore this after winning lead left on the Facebook IPO (from Versace)... The 20 Best Resorts In America Need a place to wear your new kicks too?

