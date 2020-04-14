Christian Vierig/Getty Images Monochromatic colours and puffy sleeves are two springs trends that are comfortable enough to wear in the house.

Retro-inspired fashion trends from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s are coming back in full force.

Sweatsuits are the latest trend to emerge as people are spending more time at home.

People are also incorporating bold prints like florals, polka-dots, and even homemade tie-dye items into their wardrobes.

Finding fun new ways to dress up and embrace spring trends – even while you’re stuck at home – can make you feel more confident and productive.

Whether you choose to reinvigorate some older items in your closet or indulge in a little online retail therapy, trying out some of the season’s newest trends can provide a little bit of welcome distraction during a time in which current events can be downright overwhelming.

“There’s a fine line between putting too much emphasis on how we look but also making sure that we ‘show up’ every day. For those of us working from home, some days you’re going to sit in your pajamas and that’s totally fine,” Samantha Brown, a New York-based stylist, told Insider. “However, if you are feeling a little bit down, studies have shown that taking a moment to get dressed can boost your mood and your productivity.”

Now is the time to go into your closet and experiment – to embrace bolder items you previously might not have felt comfortable wearing into the office or the grocery store.

“It’s the time to play – to get in touch with our inner child that loved to play dress-up,” Brown said.

Here are the 15 biggest spring style trends that are comfortable enough to wear at home.

Overall, retro-inspired trends are coming back in full force.

caption Maxi dresses, bell-bottom jeans, floral prints, and 70s-inspired accessories are on-trend this spring.

“There’s a lot of throw-back trends happening right now,” Samantha Brown, a New York-based celebrity stylist trained by Stacy London of “What Not To Wear,” told Insider.

Vintage-inspired jeans in either flare, bell-bottom, or straight-leg fits will be all the rage, as opposed to skinny jeans.

Other trends like flowy, floor-length dresses, bold prints, and accessories inspired by the 1970s will be highly on-trend.

Many of these trends are comfortable enough to wear lounging around the house – but are certainly a step-up from the old flannel pajamas you may be wearing instead.

Puff sleeves are going to be everywhere this spring and summer — try wearing a puff-sleeved sweatshirt to achieve maximum coziness.

caption A Paris Fashion Week 2020 attendee on March 02, 2020.

Puff sleeves, which harken back to the days of the Renaissance as well as the 1970s, are one of this spring’s biggest trends.

Before the days of lockdowns and social distancing, puff sleeves were seen on everything from red carpet gowns to intricate blouses. In order to incorporate the trend into your at-home wardrobe, try wearing a cosy puff-sleeved sweater or sweatshirt.

Maxi and midi dresses are super comfortable yet sophisticated enough for all your Zoom happy hours.

caption An attendee at Paris Fashion Week 2020 wearing a white printed maxi dress, black crop top, black hat and yellow and black boots on February 29, 2020.

“A lot of my clients are reaching out to ask about what to wear working from home that still makes them feel like they’re still in the loop of the fashion industry,” Samantha Brown told Insider.

“I’m recommending a lot of maxi dresses and summer dresses in fabrics that don’t wrinkle because they’re going to be lounging and sitting around the house. It’s something that makes them feel a little bit better.”

Bold printed pants and dresses allow you to jazz up your stay-at-home wardrobe.

caption Emili Sindlev wearing floral print pants during Copenhagen Fashion Week 2020 on January 28, 2020.

“Polka dots are a big trend – we’ll see a lot of dots for women,” Samantha Brown told Insider.

Floral prints and tie-dye will also be a major trend this spring, as people turn towards tie-dying their own clothes at home in one of the biggest quarantine crafting trends.

Sweatsuits are the latest trend to emerge as people are spending more time at home.

caption Alessandra Ambrosio is seen taking her dog, Cinnamon for a walk on March 18, 2020.

Whether you prefer tie-dyed, oversized, or pastel-coloured sweats, a sweatsuit is the easiest way to feel put together and stylish – and still extremely comfy.

“It’s very comfortable to get up in the morning and throw on a cute hoodie, cute sweats, and go about your day,” Brown told Insider. “It’s a little bit more elevated than something like an oversized t-shirt and Christmas pajamas.”

Thakoon Panichgul, the designer of ready-to-wear brand Thakoon, spoke to Insider about embracing style as well as comfort.

“More and more, comfort is key. But I think style is super important because it keeps the look elevated and not look like you just rolled out of bed… I think people are coming to elevated basics, but new. They don’t want clothes that quickly date or that you can only wear once or twice.”

Statement tops are ideal when people are only seeing your top half on video calls.

caption A guest, wearing a floral print mini dress, is seen outside the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2020.

“For a lot of us right now, it’s about dressing from the waist up,” Brown told Insider. “For men, satin shirts and party shirts that are a homage to the ’90s are back.”

Exaggerated and feminine collars, which reflect another trend of the 1960s and 1970s, are poised to make a major comeback this spring.

Other details like sequins, bold prints, and graphic sayings or prints will also be in style, as people will tend to dress more for their upper half due to video conference calls.

“I think there will be a lot of twists on the classic pieces, like a new classic white shirt with new neckline details, or a simple pullover with new, interesting proportions,” Thakoon told Insider.

Monochromatic looks are one of this spring’s biggest fashion trends.

caption Jennifer Lopez wearing a monochromatic teal outfit.

Monochrome is an easy way to turn a laid-back outfit into a runway-ready ensemble.

Try pairing a white button-down shirt with white jeans, a black sweater with leggings, or even a hot pink matching sweatsuit together to achieve maximum comfort while still being on-trend.

Or, try paring silk pajamas together – if you’re stuck inside, it’s possible to elevate your usual sleepwear and end up looking on-trend.

“We have a polka dot silk tunic shirt that has a matching pair of elastic pull-on easy pants, so that’s technically a suit you can wear at home. Put on some nice elevated slippers and you definitely are good to go,” Thakoon recommended to Insider.

Funky heels — that aren’t too high — are stylish enough for you to wear out of the house or stuck inside.

caption An attendee during Copenhagen Fashion Week on January 29, 2020.

“Chunky heels and zig-zag heels will be really popular,” Samantha Brown told Insider. “Cult Gaia is one brand that’s been doing a really good job making sculptural heels, so that’s something that we’ll see. They’re not super high, we’ll be seeing a lot more kitten and mid-range heels.”

Motorcycle jackets will also be in style.

caption A street-style photo of a woman wearing a red motorcycle jacket, a white t-shirt, and jeans.

“Motorcycle jackets are really big for men and women,” Brown told Insider. “We’ll see all different variations of them – leather, suede, fringed, western-inspired, and denim.”

Denim on denim is a throw-back look that can be extremely comfortable and on-trend.

caption Model Janaye Furman wears a fitted denim jumpsuit during Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2020.

“We saw this trend emerge last year and it’s definitely here to stay,” Samantha Brown told Insider.

Hair scarves are a great way to get your hair out of your face while working at home.

caption An attendee of Paris Fashion Week is seen on March 02, 2020.

During Fashion Week in late February and early March, silk hair scarves were a popular retro-inspired accessory trend.

Many high-end and designer brands carry silk scarves, but fast-fashion brands also offer lower-priced versions of the trend. Or, if you’re stuck at home and trying to avoid online shopping, try searching through you or a family member’s closet.

Whether you’re working at the computer or doing some cleaning around the house, a silk scarf will keep your hair out of your face while still looking stylish.

Other accessories, like sculptural jewellery and hoop earrings, will also be big.

“Right now, it’s about dressing up your head and shoulders for these virtual meetings,” Brown told Insider.

Wide-leg pants are less constricting than skinny jeans and are on-trend for this spring.

caption Two models photographed during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2019.

Wide-legged pants dominated the spring and summer runways last fall, and are becoming one of this season’s biggest trends.

“What we’re also seeing a lot of right now, and will continue to see, is a lot of less structured silhouettes – wide-leg pants and suit jackets without a defined waistline – but also looks that are also extremely geometric,” New York-based stylist Xina Giatas previously told Insider.

Pastel-coloured items like jackets, pants, or tops are perfect additions to your spring wardrobe.

caption Blanca Miro wearing Chanel yellow tweed jacket, blue Chanel bag outside Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2020.

Springtime usually ushers in a new wave of colour – and this year, it’s all about pastels. It’s easy to incorporate this trend into your most casual looks, from a pastel-coloured sweatshirt to sky blue leggings or even a bright yellow jacket.

Graphic tees are comfortable and on-trend.

caption A person wearing a Pink Floyd band t-shirt.

“Social media is a great vehicle for getting inspired by street style trends,” Brown Insider.

“Now is not the time to reach for dry-clean-only items or the silk blouse hanging in your closet,” Brown continued. “Look to the parts of your closet that are cotton, comfortable, machine-washable, and cosy.”

Bermuda-length shorts are coming back into style.

caption A guest during Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2020.

Gone are the days of uncomfortable, form-fitting short-shorts.

“If you can believe it, the ’80s are coming back strong – lots of Bermudas for men and for women,” Brown told Insider.

Bike shorts are an athleisure-inspired trend, perfect for lounging or grabbing a to-go coffee, that we’ve seen in past seasons and are still popular this year. However, denim knee-length shorts are gaining popularity as we head into the spring and summer seasons.

That’s right – dig out your longer shorts because this spring and summer, they will be everywhere.

