This Week In Movie Trailers: Chloe Moretz Shoots Up Old Men and More

Well folks, it’s that time once again: the weekly trailer round-up.



Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones talk about sex in “Hope Springs”, Shia LaBeouf proves that he has finally lived down his “Even Stevens” days (to some people) in the Depression-era drama “Lawless” and most importantly, Chloe Moretz hitchhikes around seducing old men and possibly shooting people in the potentially awful movie “Hick.”

Oh and Megan Fox is yet again the youngest person in the room in Judd Apatow’s “Knocked Up” follow-up “This Is 40”.

Men like to groom, too. And as 'Supersize Me' director Morgan Spurlock will show you, it's more than just a little shaving and showering. Manscaping is now an art form of its own. Working with exec producers Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Spurlock provides a look into the world of looking 'mansome.' We know what you're thinking. Why another one? It makes no sense! But until this sequel to 2009's 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra' hit theatres, we're sure there will be trailer after trailer for 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' every week. We promise not to expose you to the ridiculousness all the time, but this new trailer shows more ridiculous action. And isn't that why people saw the original film in the first place? Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy star as brothers who work as illegal bootleggers and get into a whole lot of trouble in this new film from 'The Road' director John Hillcoat. Guy Pearce, star of 'Memento' and the upcoming 'Prometheus', plays a baddie with no eyebrows here while Gary Oldman, Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowka round out the cast. Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones are having trouble in bedroom in this new film by 'The Devil Wears Prada' director David Frankel. In order to fix their intimate problems, their characters go to an intense counseling weekend hosted by Dr. Bernie Feld (Steve Carell). Sounds funny and sweet doesn't it? Well, if it stars Streep, it must be good. In what is being considered a 'potential career killer' for 'Kickass' star Chloe Moretz, 'Hick' follows young Lula McMullen (Moretz) as she hitchhikes her way across the country with the intention of going to Las Vegas. Along the way she meets a con woman played by Blake Lively and a crippled psycho cowboy played by future 'Les Mis' star Eddie Redmayne. Is it weird to be excited to see a potentially horrible movie? Decide for yourselves if it's worth the bad press. Jane Fonda plays an unspoken leader of a cult-like compound in this new romantic comedy. Fonda's daughter in the film (played by Catherine Keener) visits her mother after getting a divorce and must learn to let go of controlling life. She brings along her son and daughter (Elizabeth Olsen). Pixar really needs a hit after their 'Cars 2' debacle. Hopefully the Irish princess who is skilled with a bow and arrow will do the trick. Check out the fourth trailer for the upcoming animated adventure here. Jack Black plays a relatively calm man in this new film from 'School of Rock' and 'Dazed and Confused' director Richard Linklater. Black's Bernie tries to warm the heart of and romance a surly neighbour (played by Shirley MacLaine) but she ends up having a unchanging, cold heart. Then the movie becomes morbid when Bernie kills his lady love and tries to make it seem like she's still alive. Yeah, we're confused too. If there's only one thing we can teach you all about director Wes Anderson, it's that his films can be described with one word: quirky. After making critical hits with 'The Royal Tenenbaums', 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' and 'Rushmore', Anderson's next venture involves two young kids in love who run away from home only to be followed by a strange local watch party (with Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Bill Murray and more). Being touted as a 'sort-of sequel' to 'Knocked Up', this film follows the characters of Pete (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann) as they try to deal with turning 40 and the adult responsibilities that age brings. Their kids are being obnoxious teenagers, they're trying to stay fit and Debbie is desperately trying to hide her age even with doctors. Judd Apatow has made this film look just as sweet and hilarious as 'Knocked Up' so we have a lot of faith that the movie will be yet another hit for the comedy giant. Trailers are almost better than the movies Check out last week's sneak peeks here!

