13 essentials every guy should have in his wardrobe for spring

Warmer weather is approaching — is your wardrobe game to handle it?
The fact is that warmer weather also means a shift in the precipitation falling from the sky. That means raincoats and umbrellas will be your best friend in the next few months.
We’ve made a list of all the most important items to tackle the upcoming muggy, changeable weather.
These are the 13 items no man’s spring closet should be without.
If nothing else, make sure you add a cool grey sweatshirt to your spring wardrobe.
Nothing beats its soft, warm embrace when the temperature drops.
Originally made for French sailors, the Breton-striped shirt has since become a spring staple. It's comfortable and roomy, perfect for the quick-changing spring weather.
French label Saint James makes the classic one, and it's even sold by J. Crew.
If you don't have a nice polo shirt to pull out of your closet in case of emergency, it's time to invest in one.
This Acne Studios version is pricey, but you can't beat its casual-cool look. There are endless options -- find one that speaks to you.
Bomber jackets have blown up -- both on the runway and on the street.
Don't miss out. J. Crew's version comes from their vintage-inspired Wallace and Barnes capsule collection, and boasts multiple military-inspired touches.
Chambray is denim's lighter-weight cousin, making it perfect for spring.
This version by Dutch label NN .07 was woven with both navy and white melange, giving it a unique flair.
That doesn't mean there's no place for denim, however.
A jacket made out of the material can be worn however you like -- dressed up, down, and everywhere in between.
It's no secret that white shoes are the new thing to wear when the weather gets a little nicer.
That means you should get a pair. The basketball-inspired new white shoe by Maine-based moccasin manufacturer Rancourt hits the perfect sweet spot between price, quality, and style.
Ditch your sweaty boat shoes for the the more refined look of a blucher moccasin.
It's not a far cry from its sea-faring cousin, but it's definitely an upgrade. LL Bean makes a great one from its signature line.
When the sun starts to peek out, it's time to protect your eyes.
J. Crew just came out with a new line of sunglasses, and there's a look for everyone.
When it's really raining, there's no way around it: you need a well-performing raincoat.
Sportswear brands, like this one from Patagonia, perfectly fit the bill.
We're big fans of the traditional umbrella.
Find out all about why and how to buy one here.
When you need to dress up a little bit during warmer, muggy weather, the linen blazer is a helpful tool.
It will let you stay looking good without overheating. J. Crew makes a great one.
