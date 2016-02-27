13 essentials every guy should have in his wardrobe for spring

Dennis Green
SpringShutterstockA pink blazer is not an essential — but a chambray shirt and sunglasses certainly are.

Warmer weather is approaching — is your wardrobe game to handle it?

The fact is that warmer weather also means a shift in the precipitation falling from the sky. That means raincoats and umbrellas will be your best friend in the next few months.

We’ve made a list of all the most important items to tackle the upcoming muggy, changeable weather.

These are the 13 items no man’s spring closet should be without.

A sweatshirt will keep you warm on chilly nights.

Uniqlo
Uniqlo Sweatshirt ($30)

If nothing else, make sure you add a cool grey sweatshirt to your spring wardrobe.

Nothing beats its soft, warm embrace when the temperature drops.

Uniqlo makes a great one.

A Breton-striped shirt for a pop of prep.

J Crew
Saint James ($95)

Originally made for French sailors, the Breton-striped shirt has since become a spring staple. It's comfortable and roomy, perfect for the quick-changing spring weather.

French label Saint James makes the classic one, and it's even sold by J. Crew.

A polo shirt to keep it casual.

Mr. Porter
Acne Studios Kolby ($200)

If you don't have a nice polo shirt to pull out of your closet in case of emergency, it's time to invest in one.

This Acne Studios version is pricey, but you can't beat its casual-cool look. There are endless options -- find one that speaks to you.

A bomber jacket will keep you on trend.

Mr Porter
J Crew Bomber Jacket ($200)

Bomber jackets have blown up -- both on the runway and on the street.

Don't miss out. J. Crew's version comes from their vintage-inspired Wallace and Barnes capsule collection, and boasts multiple military-inspired touches.

A chambray shirt to add in some workwear casual.

Mr. Porter
NN .07 New Derek Slim-Fit Melangé Cotton-Chambray Shirt ($125)

Chambray is denim's lighter-weight cousin, making it perfect for spring.

This version by Dutch label NN .07 was woven with both navy and white melange, giving it a unique flair.

The denim jacket is a versatile layer for unpredictable weather.

Levi's
Levi's Trucker Jacket ($70)

That doesn't mean there's no place for denim, however.

A jacket made out of the material can be worn however you like -- dressed up, down, and everywhere in between.

Levi's makes the classic version.

White low-top shoes are a staple at this point.

Rancourt & Co
Rancourt Court Classic ($260)

It's no secret that white shoes are the new thing to wear when the weather gets a little nicer.

That means you should get a pair. The basketball-inspired new white shoe by Maine-based moccasin manufacturer Rancourt hits the perfect sweet spot between price, quality, and style.

Boat shoes are over -- get some grown-up moccasins instead.

LL Bean
LL Bean Jackman Blucher Moc ($99)

Ditch your sweaty boat shoes for the the more refined look of a blucher moccasin.

It's not a far cry from its sea-faring cousin, but it's definitely an upgrade. LL Bean makes a great one from its signature line.

A pair of sunnies to protect your eyes.

J Crew
J. Crew Irving ($118)

When the sun starts to peek out, it's time to protect your eyes.

J. Crew just came out with a new line of sunglasses, and there's a look for everyone.

A pair of light wash jeans to brighten up any outfit.

Mr Porter
Nudie Jeans ($210)

Don't worry -- light wash jeans won't wash you out. Instead, they will increase the number of outfits you can wear with denim.

Pick a wash from your favourite brand, or just wash a pair of old denim jeans until the indigo washes out. The pictured jeans are from Nudie.

A tech raincoat to keep you dry.

Patagonia
Patagonia Torrentshell ($129)

When it's really raining, there's no way around it: you need a well-performing raincoat.

Sportswear brands, like this one from Patagonia, perfectly fit the bill.

And if not, an umbrella surely will.

Shutterstock

We're big fans of the traditional umbrella.

Find out all about why and how to buy one here.

A linen blazer for sophisticated warm-weather layering.

J Crew
J Crew Ludlow Blazer in Italian Linen-Silk ($298)

When you need to dress up a little bit during warmer, muggy weather, the linen blazer is a helpful tool.

It will let you stay looking good without overheating. J. Crew makes a great one.

