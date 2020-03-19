Spring breakers vacationing in Miami are taking the coronavirus outbreak lightly, saying they're not going to let it 'stop me from partying'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Tabatha Hannah, a student at St. Clair Community College, centre, talks with Miami Beach police officers during spring break, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world.

A video of spring breakers in Miami downplaying the threat of the coronavirus outbreak and the need for social distancing went viral.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying,” one spring breaker said in the video posted by CBS.

Many online were upset that these individuals were not taking the outbreak seriously, calling their actions “selfish.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying,” Brady Sluder says in the video, shot by Reuters.

He went on to explain that he’s had the trip planned for two months, and he’s there to have a good time.

Others said the response to shut down non-essential establishments was not necessary and the virus “is not that serious.”

In the video, a woman identified as Shelby Cordell said the trip was planned a while ago, and there was some hesitation on whether to actually go, but she’s celebrating turning 21 and is “making the best of it.” Cordell said she plans to “get drunk before everything closes.”

Florida has seen more than 300 COVID-19 cases with at least eight deaths.

Officials in the state have begun to take measures to limit the spread of the virus, including shutting down parts of the Miami Beach and instating curfews. Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale closed public beaches, along with bars and restaurants, starting at 10 p.m. local time on Sunday. Some restaurants are serving takeout.

“We cannot become a petri dish for a very dangerous virus,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said during a news conference.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in Florida starting on March 17, at 5 p.m. local time.

Many online were upset with how lightly vacationers were taking the threat of the coronavirus. Some called their behaviour “selfish” because while the virus will most likely not be too serious in young and healthy individuals, they could spread it to more vulnerable populations who are more likely to experience severe symptoms.

So far in the United States, more than 9,000 have been infected and 15 have died. Experts said without social distancing the US could become like Italy and see a massive increase in cases that would overburden a healthcare system already facing shortages of supplies and hospital beds.

