SPRING BREAK: 10 Upcoming Conferences In Places You Might Actually Want To Go To

Going to an industry event doesn’t have to be boring. Sometimes, it can be a chance to work and play in an awesome location.Why not schedule a trip to Microsoft’s Mix event to learn about the new Windows phone software — with an extra day or two to enjoy some Vegas nightlife?

Or head down to Austin for SXSW: you’ll get to network with the brightest innovators in the interactive sector, then enjoy one of the best indie music and film festivals of the year.

This spring, you can combine business and pleasure… you just have to pick the right events.

Click here to see our choices for some spring break-worthy conferences >

content=”What it is: We Media is a conference focused on how media and tech are reshaping communication and interaction in business today; it advertises that it focuses more on networking and sharing ideas with thought leaders over presentations.

Highlights: Speakers include Michael Wolff of Newser and Tom Curley of the AP. The organisers also promise to ‘socialize inspiration’ with events such as ‘a mojito meet-up in a palm grove and at a poolside program under the stars.’

When it is: March 9-11

content=”What it is: South By Southwest is a unique conference/festival that brings together film, music, and the Internet; this year is the event’s 24th.

Highlights: Keynotes from the executives of Twitter and Spotify and hundreds of talks on current issues in the tech sector, not to mention tons of great live shows and fun parties.

When it is: March 12-21

content=”What it is: The Social Media World Forum is ‘Europe’s leading social media event,’ offering the latest in social media developments and brand marketing and management.

Highlights: Speakers include Justin Khan of Justin.tv and executives from Tweetmeme, Bebo, and Facebook.

When it is: March 15-16

content=”What it is: Mix is the big Microsoft conference for web designers and developers, which offers attendees opportunities to ‘get in-depth exposure to exciting new Microsoft technologies, exchange ideas with fellow developers and designers, meet the industry’s thought leaders and be inspired.’

Highlights: A special segment on the new Microsoft phone software.

When it is: March 15-17

content=”What it is: Ad Age Digital is focused on digital marketing and how the digital sector is shaping branding today; topics covered at this year’s event will include social networking and mobile web.

Highlights: A talk by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong and the first Ad Age Digital Viral Video Awards.

When it is: April 13-14

content=”What it is: The Next Web is a conference specifically for entrepreneurs in the internet industry. It’s designed to spark discussion and promote networking, and fun is a central focus.

Highlights: Talks by Michael Arrington and Jeff Jarvis, and the annual Startup Rally where startups can compete to present their company on the main stage. The conference has also been scheduled so that participants will be in Amsterdam for Queen’s Day, one of the biggest national celebrations of the year.

When it is: April 27-29

content=”What it is: IBM Impact is for business leaders and IT professionals who want to stay on top of the latest IT tools and strategies. The organisers promise that you’ll get ‘over $4,200 worth of technical education for only $1,850’ in just a week.

Highlights: Features hands-on labs, lectures, and demos.

When it is: May 2-7

content=”What it is: The WSJ All Things Digital D Conference is the ‘top annual gathering for the digital world.’ The conference, now in its eighth year, is unique in that it emphasises conversation over speeches — Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg sit down with digital executives and have unscripted talks about present and future issues in the industry. (Good luck getting in.)

Highlights: Discussions with Steve Ballmer, James Cameron, and Steve Case.

When it is: June 1-3

content=”What it is: Microsoft Tech Ed offers developers and IT professionals a chance to learn about the latest in IT while networking with Microsoft execs and other IT business leaders.

Highlights: Interactive sessions with Microsoft executives and hands-on labs.

When it is: June 7-10

content=”What it is: The Social Media Conference focuses on social networking for business; this year’s event will highlight new technologies and mobile social media.

Highlights: Speakers include executives from American Express, Motorola, and Wal Mart.

When it is: June 16-18

